CHE vs SOU: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s PL Game

Chelsea will have a chance to end their three-game winless streak in the Premier League on Saturday when they play host to Southampton at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Graham Potter-led team will be going into the contest off the back of their 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in their last UEFA Champions League game, and they will be looking for a victory over the struggling Southampton to return to winning ways. The Blues are yet to register a victory in the Premier League since their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in January.

Team :

The Blues will be going into the Premier League match against Southampton with the services of many of their key players, who will not be available for the game due to their respective injuries.

The likes of Edouard Mendy, Ngolo Kante, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja, will not be available for Saturday’s game as they work on their rehabilitation from injuries.

However, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling have resumed training with the Blues, and they are both in contention for the game against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Southampton:

Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Madueke, Mudryk; Havertz, and Felix.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton is expected to begin at exactly 3 PM Nigerian time on Saturday.

