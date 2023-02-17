CHE VS SOU: Chelsea Fans React To Mudryk’s Leg Tattoo During Today’s Training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some Chelsea fans on the Internet have reacted to the tattoo seen on Mudryk’s leg after seeing his training photo today ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash. Chelsea will be aiming to start winning games back against the Saints.

Graham Potter has maintained that the team needs more time for the new players to settle down and get used to the system. Eyes will be focused on Mudryk, Felix, Madueke etc tomorrow and the duo will be aiming to prove their worth.

Some Chelsea fans have been calling for Potter’s sack after their 1-0 defeat to Dortmund in the UCL. Tomorrow is another opportunity for the manager to redeem himself.

However, some Chelsea fans have reacted as one of Mudryk’s legs was seen having a tattoo after his today’s training photo was released today.

Here are some of the reactions:

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian has another opportunity to prove criticisms wrong tomorrow.

Do you think tomorrow could be his day?

Let me know in the comment section

