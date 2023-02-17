CHE vs SOU: 4-3-3 Chelsea Lineup That Could Give Them The Win Against Southampton In EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club is set to return to action just a few days after enduring a 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage first leg. Graham Potter’s men were beaten by the Bundesliga giants at Signal Iduna Park to stretch their winning droughts to five games.

Chelsea has won only one of their last ten games in all competition and will be looking to record a win against a Southampton side that is also struggling for form this season. Southampton recently sacked their manager because of poor performance and will travel to Stamford Bridge with a caretaker manager in search of their first win after their 2-1 win against Blackpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, the Blues will be bidding to return to winning ways against the Saints. Potter needs to name a very strong and formidable starting lineup if he wants to beat Southampton, now that Kovacic and Zakaria are back from injury, the Englishman could decide to hand them a place in the starting lineup.

The midfield is Chelsea’s highest weakness despite spending huge to purchase Enzo Fernandez, but a 4-3-3 lineup that houses Zakaria and Kovacic alongside Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park will be enough tactical approach to win the Saints at Stamford Bridge.

