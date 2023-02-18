SPORT

CHE VS SOU: 3 Worst Mistakes Made By Graham Potter In His Starting Lineup Against Southampton

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter’s men Chelsea Southampton at Stamford on Saturday evening. The Blues will be hoping to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Dortmund in the champions league. The Blues will fight to take all three points against Southampton who are currently at the bottom of the table. Let’s take a look at the three worst mistakes made by Graham Potter in his starting lineup against Southampton.

1. Graham Potter started Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of James Reece. The England defender didn’t make the bench and was reported injured ahead of the game.

2. Graham Potter should have started David Datro Fofana from the bench. Joao Felix should have started as the false nine with Mason Mount behind him.

3. Another serious exclusion from the starting lineup is Brazilian legend, Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender has been solid at the back despite the Blues’ poor campaign. 38-year-old absence will be felt at the back.

Dabbyvictor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mikel Arteta reveals when Partey will play again for Arsenal

5 mins ago

Reactions as Chelsea pays tribute to late Ghanaian attacker, Christian Atsu ahead of today’s EPL game.

14 mins ago

Video: Arsenal Saluted By Kanu For Dramatic Win At Aston Villa

27 mins ago

3 Wrongdoings from Mikel Arteta as Arsenal steal the show in spectacular fashion

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button