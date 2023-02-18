CHE VS SOU: 3 Worst Mistakes Made By Graham Potter In His Starting Lineup Against Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter’s men Chelsea Southampton at Stamford on Saturday evening. The Blues will be hoping to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Dortmund in the champions league. The Blues will fight to take all three points against Southampton who are currently at the bottom of the table. Let’s take a look at the three worst mistakes made by Graham Potter in his starting lineup against Southampton.

1. Graham Potter started Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of James Reece. The England defender didn’t make the bench and was reported injured ahead of the game.

2. Graham Potter should have started David Datro Fofana from the bench. Joao Felix should have started as the false nine with Mason Mount behind him.

3. Another serious exclusion from the starting lineup is Brazilian legend, Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender has been solid at the back despite the Blues’ poor campaign. 38-year-old absence will be felt at the back.

Dabbyvictor (

)