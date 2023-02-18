CHE VS SOU: 3 Best Chelsea Players In The First Half Against Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea was the best team in the first half against the relegation zone team Southampton but they failed to create and convert their chances in the first half. They were punished for being wasteful as Southampton took the lead shortly before halftime. Despite their horrible first-half performance, let’s take a look at the three best Chelsea players in the first half against Southampton.

1. Cesar Azpilicueta was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup. The Spanish defender was arguably Chelsea’s best player in the first half. He made incredible tackles and created one big chance for his team.

2. Noni Madueke replaced Hakim Ziyech in the lineup. The former PSV star had a shot on goal and he also looked sharp from the right-wing position.

3. Benoit Badiashile has been sensational at the back for Chelsea since his arrival. He was dominant with the ball at his feet and won more than half of his ground duels.

Dabbyvictor (

)