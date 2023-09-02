CHE VS NOT: Mistakes Pochettino Repeated In His Starting Lineup For Chelsea Today.

In just a few minutes’ time, Chelsea will be playing their fourth game in the Premier League today when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues are presently on a two-game winning streak and this recent form elevation of theirs could lead them to get another victory against Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest on the other hand were well-equipped with some young vibrant ballers capable of condemning Chelsea to a surprising defeat in this match.

Well, Chelsea’s official starting lineup for this encounter has officially been released as Mauricio Pochettino assembled his best eleven players to get the job done against Nottingham.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing two mistakes Mauricio Pochettino repeated in his starting lineup for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest. Let’s take a look.

1, Sticking With His Defensive Back-Five Formation For Chelsea.

Once again Mauricio Pochettino used a defensive Back-Five formation for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest. This formation limits Chelsea’s attack since there will be more defensive-minded players in the team than attacking-minded players. The Argentine Manager needs to return to the normal back-four setup for Chelsea to create a balance in the team’s plays both offensively and defensively.

2, Not Using A Real Attacking-minded Player In The Left-wing Position.

According to the formation setup, Enzo Fernandes is being used in the left-wing position while Raheem Sterling plays in the right-wing position. Clearly, Enzo Fernandes isn’t the right man to play in that very position since he only strives in the middle of the park. Mykhailo Mudryk should have been given the opportunity to play in the very position for Chelsea to prove his worth on the pitch of play.

