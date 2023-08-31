CHE VS NOT: How Chelsea Could Lineup With Sterling, Jackson, Enzo And Caicedo

Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea is looking forward to securing a third consecutive victory for the first time since March, as they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s Premier League match.

In their previous game, Mauricio Pochettino’s team barely managed a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL cup. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest was knocked out by Burnley at the same phase of the competition.

When Chelsea met Wimbledon, a team from the lower League Two, in their opening match of the EFL Cup, many changes were anticipated. The Blues, entering at the second round because they weren’t involved in European football, were taken aback by an early penalty from James Tilley, despite the promising young talents on the field.

Nonetheless, Chelsea managed to equalize just before half-time, thanks to a penalty by Noni Madueke. They brought out some of their top players in the second half, and finally, under Pochettino’s leadership, clinched the victory with a goal by Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea found their EFL Cup round challenging, but they had a more convincing victory in their first Premier League match of the season against Luton Town. Once they got their momentum, Raheem Sterling scored twice and assisted Nicolas Jackson – contributing heavily to the victory.

With four points from their first three games, Chelsea currently ranks in the middle of the Premier League table, sitting in 10th place. This is seen, as quite common, based on their performance last season. However, their three-goal win over Luton Town not only broke the eight-match streak without a victory at home but also gives the team a boost of morale going forward in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards’s team was unable to score against Chelsea, marking Chelsea’s first game without conceding a goal in the Premier League since April. Additionally, Chelsea managed to avoid defeat in their last four Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge. However, it’s worth noting that two top teams have already faced some tense moments against the team that will be visiting Chelsea soon.

Osho123 (

)