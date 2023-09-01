CHE vs NOT: Chelsea’s Strongest XI Featuring Caicedo And Lavia That Could Face Nottingham Forest.

The Blues will be in action tomorrow afternoon when they face Nottingham Forest in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performance of Chelsea shows why they may get an home victory over Nottingham Forest.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The West London based club Chelsea recorded four wins and two draws. The Blues scored fifteen goals while they also conceded four goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The English Premier League giants Chelsea played out a 2 – 2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to move higher on the EPL standings.

The Chelsea gaffer Mauricio Pochettino is also expected to name a strong line up for their crunch league match against Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for their home encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Center Backs;

The duo of Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi are set to retain their places in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Thiago Silva in the center-back position.

Wing backs;

The Chelsea superstars which include Mario Gusto and Ben Chilwell are expected to operate in the full-back position.

Midfielders;

The Chelsea tactician is set to name the duo of Moises Caicedo and Romeo La as central midfielders when they face Nottingham Forest.

The Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is expected to start in the attacking-midfield position.

Center Forwards;

The Chelsea superstars which include Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson are set to be paired upfront for their crucial match against Nottingham Forest.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Nottingham Forest;

