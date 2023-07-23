CHE vs NEW: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Match

Chelsea will be hoping to build on the recent impressive outings in the 2023 Summer pre-season campaign when they face Newcastle United in an all-English Premier League club-friendly game this midweek.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team will be going into the game after their dramatic 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last warm-up match, and they will be looking for another victory over Newcastle United to make it three straight victories in a row.

The Eddie Howe-led team, on the other hand, will enter the club-friendly game after hard fought 2-1 win over Rangers in their last outing, and they will be looking for another victory over the Blues to continue with their preparation for the new season.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Chelsea and Newcastle United will square off against each other in their next pre-season game on Thursday, July 27, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA. The game has been scheduled to get underway at exactly 1:15 AM (Nigerian time).

