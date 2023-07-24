CHE vs NEW: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Newcastle United and Chelsea resume their Premier League Summer Series campaign on Wednesday night with a friendly at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While Newcastle travel to Atlanta after a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa, Chelsea defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in a seven-goal thriller over the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League last season in part owing to their fearsome defensive record, but that stability has not been demonstrated during three friendlies this summer.

Newcastle have conceded as many as six goals against Gateshead, Rangers, and Aston Villa, yet have still won two of those games and drawn one.

With 13 players leaving the Blues since last season, Pochettino is also experimenting to see which younger players are ready for the senior ranks next season.

More signings will be made in the future, but the Argentine can only be pleased with the nine goals his side scored against Wrexham and Brighton last week.

Pochettino has made no secret of his anger with some of the goals conceded by Chelsea, and his defence will be tested by a Newcastle side that also scores plenty of goals.

Nonetheless, Chelsea appear to be gaining confidence under Pochettino in just a few weeks, leaving supporters salivating at the potential of a much-improved period under the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

KICKOFF TIME: Newcastle United versus Chelsea match will go down on Thursday at 1:15AM Nigerian time.

