Chelsea continue their pre-season tour of the United States and the team are riding a wave of success in their summer pre-season campaign with impressive wins against Wrexham and Brighton. Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues will be looking to continue their excellent form when they take on Newcastle in a Premier League friendly. With key players out due to injury, the team will look to complete preparations for next season, which starts in a few weeks.

Pre-Match Team :

Chelsea faces Newcastle without two key players. Wesley Fofana will be out for a few weeks after recently undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery. Meanwhile, Recce James missed the game against Newcastle with a minor injury.

Expected starting lineup:

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to form a strong starting line-up for the friendly against Newcastle.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku

Forwards: Mudryk, Jackson, Raheem Sterling

Kickoff Time:

The matches are scheduled for Thursday and kick-off is at midnight.

Chelsea’s pre-season campaign has not been exceptional, with convincing wins over Wrexham and Brighton. A 5-0 win over Wrexham showed the attacking strength and organization of the team, while a 4-3 win over Brighton showed their composure and ability to win tough games. These achievements have given fans reason to believe that Chelsea are well prepared for the challenges of the new season.

Pre-season matches do not always represent a team’s performance in official matches, but they are important opportunities for players to come together to experience tactical changes and refine their strategies. Against Newcastle, Chelsea will have another opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses against other Premier League clubs.

Chelsea’s preparations have been somewhat complicated by the absence of Wesley Fofana and Recce James. Fofana’s recovery from anterior cruciate ligament surgery will require patience and close monitoring and his absence will be felt on the defensive line. On the other hand, Recce James’ injury, albeit minor, ruled him out of the Newcastle match, affecting the team’s right-back options. Despite this setback, the Blues will need to adapt and show their squad depth, which is an important aspect of a successful season.

Chelsea’s confidence should be boosted after impressive wins over Wrexham and Brighton as their pre-season tour of the United States continues. But a friendly against Newcastle is another test for the Blues as they look to refine their strategy and build team unity. Injuries to key players are a stumbling block, but other members of the team can step in and make an impact. Chelsea fans are looking forward to this exciting match and hope that their team continues to show a winning mentality and determination ahead of next season.

