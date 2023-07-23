CHE VS NEW: Chelsea Team News, Suitable XI & Kick Off Time For This Epic Club-Friendly Clash

Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their good form when they face Newcastle in an all-Premier League friendly match in the United States on Thursday. The Blues have been in excellent form since the start of their pre-season tour, winning 5-0 against Wrexham in their first game of the summer pre-season campaign last midweek and 4-3 against Brighton on Sunday. The Mauricio Pochettino-led team will undoubtedly be looking for another win against Newcastle to further perfect their preparations for the new season, which begins next month.

Team Ahead Of This Clash:

The Blues will be without Wesley Fofana and Recce James for the club-friendly match against Newcastle. Fofana recently had ACL reconstruction surgery and is expected to be out for a few weeks. While Recce James is nursing a minor injury that will prevent him from facing Newcastle.

Chelsea’s Suitable starting lineup vs Newcastle:

Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Nkunku; Mudryk, Jackson, Sterling.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly match has been scheduled for Midnight on Thursday.

