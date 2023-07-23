SPORT

CHE VS NEW: Chelsea Team News, Suitable XI & Kick Off Time For This Epic Club-Friendly Clash

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their good form when they face Newcastle in an all-Premier League friendly match in the United States on Thursday. The Blues have been in excellent form since the start of their pre-season tour, winning 5-0 against Wrexham in their first game of the summer pre-season campaign last midweek and 4-3 against Brighton on Sunday. The Mauricio Pochettino-led team will undoubtedly be looking for another win against Newcastle to further perfect their preparations for the new season, which begins next month.

Team Ahead Of This Clash:

The Blues will be without Wesley Fofana and Recce James for the club-friendly match against Newcastle. Fofana recently had ACL reconstruction surgery and is expected to be out for a few weeks. While Recce James is nursing a minor injury that will prevent him from facing Newcastle.

Chelsea’s Suitable starting lineup vs Newcastle:

Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Nkunku; Mudryk, Jackson, Sterling.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly match has been scheduled for Midnight on Thursday.

Blogger30 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The United States and South Korea’s Greatest Defender, Midfielder, and Attacker of All-time

23 mins ago

CR7 in Europe: A Breakdown of All of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 701 Goals in Europe

35 mins ago

How RB Leipzig is Assembling Some of the Best Young Players in Europe In this Summer Transfer Window

46 mins ago

Onana, Alba: 4 Top Transfer Deals Completed in the Last Few Days in the Current Transfer Window

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button