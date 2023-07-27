CHE vs NEW: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club-Friendly Game

Chelsea will continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign with Newcastle United in a friendly between the English clubs on Thursday morning.

The Blues come into the game on the back of a 4-3 win over Brighton in their previous pre-season meeting and Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be looking for another win against Newcastle United to further strengthen their preparations for next premier league season.

Team news:

The Blues face Newcastle United with no further injuries as all players in the squad are currently in good form.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to make many changes to the team that started the last game against Brighton.

Chelsea’s likely starting line-up against Newcastle United:

Arrizabalaga, Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah, Hall; Fernandez, Casadei; Moreira, Chukwuemeka, Sterling; Jackson.

Start time:

Friendly matches between the teams start at 1:15 on Thursday.

What do you think about this article? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Entertainment/Facts (

)