CHE vs LUT: Preview, Chelsea’s table position, last meeting & possible lineup to face Luton today

Chelsea will face newly-promoted side, Luton Town town today and the Blues will be hoping to secure their first win of the season after a poor start. Mauricio Pochettino’s side failed to win their first two league games(1-1 against Liverpool and a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United). Chelsea looked the better side on paper, however, Rob Edwards’ side could cause am upset at Stamford Bridge.

Table Position

The Blues are currently ranked in the 15th position on the Premier League table with one point. Luton Town have played just one game, (a 4-1 defeat to Brighton) this season and they are ranked 17th.

Last meeting

Chelsea have won their last three meetings against Luton in all competitions and all the games were in the FA Cup. The last one being a 3-2 win in the fifth round of the competition in 2022.

Chelsea’s Possible Lineup

The Blues will be without first team players including Mykhaylo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka who are sidelined due to injury.

Lineup: Sanchez; Colwill, Silva, Disasi; Chilwell, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

