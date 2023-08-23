CHE vs LUT: Pochettino’s Strongest XI vs Luton that could see Chelsea bounce back to winning ways.

Chelsea’s lineup for their upcoming clash with Luton Town at Stamford Bridge could see some significant changes due to a string of injuries hampering the team.

With up to eight first-team players potentially unavailable, Mauricio Pochettino faces a challenging task in selecting his starting eleven.

One major blow is the absence of Carney Chukwuemeka, who recently netted his first goal for the West Londoners but suffered a knee injury against the Hammers.

The England international is set to be sidelined for around six weeks following surgery. Joining him in the infirmary are Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and Trevoh Chalobah, all dealing with various injuries.

On a more positive note, there’s hope that Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja could make it to the bench after participating in training sessions. However, the availability of Mykhaylo Mudryk remains uncertain.

Pochettino is likely to maintain the three-at-the-back formation that has been effective recently.

Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, and Levi Colwill are set to anchor the central defense in front of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

In the midfield, with Chukwuemeka sidelined, Conor Gallagher could be pushed forward to support the attacking duo of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling.

The center-midfield positions might be occupied by Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the latter aiming to impress in his full debut for Chelsea. Romeo La could also be in contention to mark his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.

In the wing-back positions, Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are expected to continue on their respective sides. The likes of Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella might find themselves on the substitutes’ bench once again.

