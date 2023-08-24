CHE VS LUT: Mistakes Pochettino Should Avoid Repeating For Chelsea Against Luton Town

Tomorrow, Chelsea will be playing their third game in the English Premier League this season when they welcome League’s Newcomers Luton Town to the Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to West Ham United in their previous game in the competition and they will be looking forward to getting redemption against a weak side like Luton Town. Obviously, the West London Side are the favourites heading into this game irrespective of their recent shaky form as they had enough quality players to get the job done against Luton Town.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing two mistakes Mauricio Pochettino should avoid repeating for Chelsea against Luton Town in their tomorrow’s EPL Clash. Let’s take a look.

1, Benching Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mykhailo Mudryk is yet to start an official game for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino’s management. The Ukrainian International barely makes the starting lineup for the Blues which reduces his confidence as a player. The 23-year-old deserves to get a starting opportunity for Chelsea tomorrow so he can have more effect on the game against Luton Town. Mykhailo Mudryk is a great attacking threat for the Blues because of his scary pace and dribbling skills that could give Luton Town’s defense line a really difficult time if he is started in this encounter.

2, Using A Defensive Back-Five Formation For Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino repeated the same defensive Back-Five formation for Chelsea against Liverpool and West Ham United which didn’t really bring out the best performance from the team. The Argentine Manager should consider returning to his normal back-four setup which he used in the preseason for Chelsea to create more attacking options for the team. There is definitely no reason why Chelsea should not be more attacking-minded against a weak side like Luton Town in their tomorrow’s encounter.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)