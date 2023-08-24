CHE VS LUT: Match Preview & The Wrong Decisions Pochettino Must Not Repeat If Chelsea Are To Win

In just over 24 hours, Chelsea will get the English Premier League game week three underway when they host newly promoted Luton Town at the Bridge. The blues who are yet to win a match this season will be hoping to do so on Friday and get their season on track quickly.

They were unfortunate last time out against West Ham at the London Stadium when they fell to a 3-1 defeat to a 10-man team. This time around, Pochettino and his boys will have to give their best level of performance, otherwise, they will suffer a real morale crushing blow.

In the previous match, other than the fact that the players didn’t do enough to win anything from the match, I felt Mauricio Pochettino made some very big mistakes that contributed to their loss.

Starting Chillwell at Left-Wing: With the number of attacking options Chelsea have in their team, it makes no sense for Chillwell to be starting in the left-wing forward position.

Starting Colwill at Left-Back: Colwill isn’t a left-back and shouldn’t be starting in that position. If Pochettino keeps playing players out of position, then they will struggle.

Not starting Moisés Caicedo: The decision not to start Caicedo in midfield on Sunday was a bit shocking for fans and it turned out to be a factor that affected the game. By the time Caicedo came on, he was rusty and with the game already on fast pace, he struggled to match the intensity.

