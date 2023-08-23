CHE vs LUT: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Chelsea has spent hundreds of millions of pounds, but they are yet to win in the Premier League this season. They are 14th at the start of matchday 3 and will be hosting 17th-placed Luton Town. The Blues keep recruiting players, but they have only one point from their first two games of the season. They started with a 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool before losing 3-1 at West Ham United last Sunday.

Chelsea will almost certainly make additional acquisitions before the transfer window ends, but now it’s time to start earning some league points. They come into this game having gone six Premier League games without a win and only one win in fourteen.

Luton Town have only played one Premier League game since making their debut. That came on the first weekend of the season, when they were defeated 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion. A scheduled home game versus Burnley was rescheduled because Kenilworth Road was not yet ready.

The Hatters face a long and difficult season, with relegation seeming increasingly likely. Conceding four goals at Brighton was hardly the start they had hoped for. They have gone five away games without a win in 90 minutes.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Luton Town match will go down on Friday at 8PM Nigerian time.

