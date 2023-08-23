CHE vs LUT: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Chelsea The Win Over Luton Town

Chelsea and Luton Town will play on Friday night football at Stamford Bridge. In their most recent game, Chelsea was defeated by West Ham, losing 3-1. The Hammers scored twice in the second half to secure all three points, and Enzo Fernandez’s missed penalty late in the first half appeared to be the game’s turning moment. Luton’s match against Burnley was postponed last Saturday, giving them an extra week to rest up before this match. The Hatters will be seeking to improve after being defeated 4-1 by rising Brighton on the opening day. This may be the first time we see Pochettino’s team go ahead in the Premier League as Chelsea has yet to do so.

However, both Chelsea and Luton town are yet to record their first win in the 2023/24 season. In the last two meetings between Chelsea and Luton town, Chelsea has two wins and also scored three goals in each fixture. For their Friday night match against Luton, Chelsea has eight confirmed absences. For the Blues, Reece James will likely spend yet another protracted period on the sidelines. Players like Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, and Benoit Badiashile are among those who are out. After having knee surgery, Carney Chukwuemeka is the most recent player to be added to the list of absent players.

The Starting Xi That Could Give Chelsea The Win Over Luton Town.

Goalkeeper: Sanchez.

Defenders: T. Silva, Colwill, Disasi, Gusto and Ben Chilwell.

Midfielders: M. Caicedo, Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez.

Forwards: Jackson.

