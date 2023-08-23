CHE vs LUT: Chelsea’s Strongest XI featuring Lavia, Enzo & Caicedo that could face Luton on Friday.

The Blues are set to face Luton Town in their upcoming match, with all eyes on Moisés Caicedo, after a mixed debut against West Ham United during the previous matchday.

In their previous Premier League encounter against Liverpool, Chelsea managed to secure a 1-1 draw, preventing Liverpool from claiming all three points.

The resilient performance was marred by an early goal from Luis Díaz, but new signing Axel Disasi’s equaliser ensured a positive start to the season for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, their following game-week ended in disappointment, as Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

Despite a goal from Carney Chukwuemeka, the West Londoners were unable to hold off West Ham’s three-goal onslaught.

Another player who experienced a less than perfect debut was Moisés Caicedo, who struggled & gave away a penalty during his brief spell on the field.

Despite his debut struggles, Chelsea remains optimistic about Caicedo’s potential impact. The burning question remains: will he be looked for a start against Luton Town?

Chelsea’s midfield competition has intensified with the arrivals of Caicedo and Roméo La.

The team now boasts five senior defensive midfielders, making the selection process a challenge for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Conor Gallagher might make way for a new rotation, and considering Caicedo’s huge transfer fee, he could potentially get the nod against Luton.

Below is how Chelsea could lineup;

