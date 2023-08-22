CHE VS LUT: Chelsea team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for the EPL game

Chelsea would be embarking on their third Premier League campaign of the season with Luton Town who has only recorded their first game of the campaign on Friday around 8 pm at Stamford Bridge.

Both EPL clubs failed to gather up any single point in their last encounter against their opponents. Luton Town was paraded with 3 goals deficit which couldn’t allow them to overcome Brighton’s 4-1 win at Falmer Stadium while Chelsea was humiliated with 3-1 defeat to David Moyes’s side at Selhurst Park last Sunday.

Chelsea team news

Reece James is still at the outside spot for a possible lineup against Luton Town as he continues his rehabilitation, having undergone assessment on the hamstring injury that he sustained lately. Christopher Nkunku and Fofana are both off the squad list due to long-term injuries.

Carney Chukwuemeka is been assessed for Knee injury with Mykhailo Mudryk by the side to impress Pochettino but Caicedo is expected to be identified as a favourite star for Chukwuemeka’s replacement.

Trevoh Chalobah is still undergoing his rehabilitation program which could consume some couple of weeks before he would be available. Axel Disasi and Thiago Silva would have to service the defense, Benoit Badiashile would soon be available as he gets closer to completing his rehabilitation process.

Chelsea goalkeeper, Sanchez would face competition from newly signed goalkeeper, Petrovic since he has not yet impressed his boss after coming in from Brighton.

﻿Possible lineup.

Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Head-to-Head

﻿Kickoff times

Pochettino’s men will host Luton Town this Friday around 8 pm at Stamford Bridge to record their third Premier League game while Luton Town journeys on to another EPL encounter after 4-1 defect to Brighton.

