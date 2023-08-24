SPORT

CHE vs LUT: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Friday’s Showdown

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Chelsea will be bidding to register their first victory of the new English Premier League campaign when they welcome the newly promoted Luton Town to London on Friday night in their next game of the season.

Recall that the Blues suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss to West Ham United in the last game of the new season last weekend, and they will be looking for a victory over the Premier League newcomers to bounce back to winning ways.

Team :

The Blues will be going into Friday’s Premier League game without the services of Mykhailo Mudryk, following the muscle injury he picked up this week in training with the Blues.

Carney Chukuemeka is also expected to miss the game on Friday after picking up a knee injury in Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to West Ham United last Sunday.

Recce James and Trevoh Chalobah also picked up an injury against West Ham United and both players are doubtful for the game against Luton on Friday.

Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are still in the Chelsea treatment room after picking up a serious knee injury during the pre-season campaign with the Londoners.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Luton:

Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Jackson, Sterling.

Kickoff Time:

The English Premier League game will begin at exactly 8 PM (Nigerian time) on Friday, at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Waskco (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Photos From Chelsea’s Training Session Today

14 mins ago

MNU vs NOT: How Man United could lineup with Onana, Eriksen, Antony and Sancho for Saturday’s clash

24 mins ago

Meet The Top 5 Best Managers In The World At The Moment

36 mins ago

5 Star Players Who Haven’t Found a New Club Yet

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button