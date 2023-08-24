CHE vs LUT: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Friday’s Showdown

Chelsea will be bidding to register their first victory of the new English Premier League campaign when they welcome the newly promoted Luton Town to London on Friday night in their next game of the season.

Recall that the Blues suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss to West Ham United in the last game of the new season last weekend, and they will be looking for a victory over the Premier League newcomers to bounce back to winning ways.

Team :

The Blues will be going into Friday’s Premier League game without the services of Mykhailo Mudryk, following the muscle injury he picked up this week in training with the Blues.

Carney Chukuemeka is also expected to miss the game on Friday after picking up a knee injury in Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to West Ham United last Sunday.

Recce James and Trevoh Chalobah also picked up an injury against West Ham United and both players are doubtful for the game against Luton on Friday.

Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are still in the Chelsea treatment room after picking up a serious knee injury during the pre-season campaign with the Londoners.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Luton:

Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Jackson, Sterling.

Kickoff Time:

The English Premier League game will begin at exactly 8 PM (Nigerian time) on Friday, at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

