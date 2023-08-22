CHE vs LUT: Chelsea Stars Set to Miss Crucial Friday Match

Chelsea faces a crucial test in their quest to rebound from a recent Premier League loss as they prepare to host Luton Town this Friday. Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues suffered a setback when they were defeated by West Ham, marking their first loss in the 2023/24 season. Despite showing resilience after falling behind early, their hopes were dashed when Enzo Fernandez missed a crucial penalty opportunity.

As they approach the Luton Town clash, Chelsea’s challenges have compounded with another blow. Carney Chukwuemeka, a key player, sustained a severe MCL injury, leaving uncertainty surrounding his return date. This adds to an already lengthy injury list featuring Nkunku, James, and Fofana, all facing significant spells on the sidelines.

However, a glimmer of hope lies in the potential return of Badiashile and Broja, who have been seen training at Cobham. Rumors suggest that they may make a comeback against Luton Town, although their participation remains uncertain. Chelsea’s fans eagerly await the outcome of this clash, hoping it will bring the much-needed smiles back to their faces amidst this challenging season.

GEDupdates (

)