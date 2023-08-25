CHE vs LUT: Chelsea Players Who Are Set To Miss Today’s Match Against Luton Because Of Injury

In today’s highly anticipated clash between Chelsea and Luton, the Blues are unfortunately facing a significant challenge with a slew of key players sidelined due to injuries. The absence of these players could potentially impact the team’s dynamics and strategies.

Mykhailo Mudryk, a promising 22-year-old, is notably absent from the lineup due to a recent muscle injury sustained during training. Carney Chukwuemeka’s absence is equally significant, as he is nursing a left knee injury sustained in the previous match against West Ham, rendering him unavailable for today’s fixture.

Christopher Nkunku, who had been gearing up for an impactful season, finds himself on the injury list due to a serious knee injury incurred during pre-season preparations. The defensive front is also affected, with Reece James and Wesley Fofana both nursing hamstring issues, while Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile are coping with their respective setbacks.

Completing the list is Marcus Bettinelli, further reducing Chelsea’s options. The extensive injuries present a challenge for the team’s manager, who will need to strategize with a somewhat depleted squad. As fans eagerly await the kickoff, the team’s performance will undoubtedly be influenced by the notable absences of these players.

