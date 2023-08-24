CHE VS LUT: 9 Chelsea Stars Who Are Set To Miss Chelsea’s Crucial Game Tomorrow

Chelsea are preparing to play Luton Town on Friday. The game is a must-win for the Blues, who have yet to win in their first two games of the season. However, they have received additional bad news before of this game.

Well, here’s the latest injury update from Stamford bridge ahead of their must-win game against Luton FC:

Pochettino has received more injury news before of Friday’s game against Luton Town. According to a recent source, Mykhailo Mudryk will be unavailable for the game against Luton due to an injury suffered in training this week. It is unclear whether the injury is serious.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also set to be out for six weeks following surgery on a knee injury sustained against West Ham. The duo now joins the likes of Fofana, Nkunku, Badiashile, James, Broja, and Chalobah on the sidelines.

See full list of Chelsea injured players:

I’m not sure what’s causing this, but Chelsea have been extremely unlucky to lose a large number of their best players to injury.

