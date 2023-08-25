CHE vs LUT: 4 Key players that may miss Chelsea’s crunch league match against Luton Town.

Photo Credit: Google

The English Premier League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The weekend games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in England.

The West London based club Chelsea would be hoping to end their two matches winless run when they face Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be without some key players for their crucial EPL match against Luton Town.

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crunch EPL encounter against Luton Town;

1. CARENY CHUKWUEMEKA: The England and Chelsea midfielder Careny Chukwuemeka may miss home encounter against Luton Town due to a minor injury he suffered during their recent EPL match.

2. WESLEY FOFANA: The France and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana didn’t feature in their 3 – 1 loss to West Ham United.

The Chelsea center-back is once again expected to miss tonight’s EPL match.

3. MALO GUSTO: The France and Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto suffered a minor injury during their recent EPL encounter.

The Chelsea defender may miss their crucial league match against Luton Town.

4. REECE JAMES: The England and Chelsea defender Reece James didn’t play any part in their away defeat to West Ham United.

The Chelsea full-back is once again expected to miss tonight’s league encounter.

