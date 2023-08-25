CHE VS LUT: 3 Worst Mistakes Made By Pochettino In The Starting Lineup Against Luton Town

Chelsea hosts the newly promoted team Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. The Blues will be hoping to secure their first win of the season after playing out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool and losing 3-1 to West Ham United on the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino named Moises Caicedo in his starting lineup after coming on from the bench against West Ham United to gift a penalty to the Hammers. Let’s take a look at the three worst mistakes made by Mauricio Pochettino in the starting lineup against Luton Town.

1. Mauricio Pochettino should not have started Raheem Sterling after his disappointing performance against West Ham United on the weekend.

2. Mauricio Pochettino should not have started Moises Caicedo. The former Brighton player will need time to settle into the Chelsea team before starting a match.

3. Marc Cucurella should have started ahead of Ben Chilwill. The former Leicester City defender has failed to make an impact in his two matches.

