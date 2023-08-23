CHE vs LTFC: Why Lukaku Needs To Be Reinstated Into Chelsea Team Ahead Of Their EPL Clash With Luton

Chelsea’s last season woes in the Premier League appears to be back again as they’ve picked just 1 point from a possible 6 this term.

Despite the additions of a new coach and many players this summer, Chelsea are still struggling to win games and one major area they really need to address if they want to start beating their opponents is the attacking department.

Pochettino will be without Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja who are both expected to be unavailable for selection for weeks, so that leaves him with just Nicolas Jackson as the only striker he can call upon.

Jackson is yet to find his feet in the EPL, and with no goal nor assist in his first two matches, Pochettino cannot continue to task the 22-year old with the burden of leading Chelsea’s attack.

The coach needs an experienced forward who can come into the team and make an instant impact, and there’s no one better placed to do this than Romelu Lukaku.

According to reports, Lukaku is training with Chelsea’s U-21 squad and has not even spoken with Pochettino, but maybe it’s time the manager initiates contact with the Belgian and convince him he has a future at the club.

Lukaku has played in the EPL for many years at different clubs, so he knows the league well and could solve Chelsea’s attacking issues if he’s reinstated on time before their next match against Luton Town on Friday night.

DYungToommaks (

)