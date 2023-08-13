CHE vs LIV: Match Preview, Chelsea Predicted Starting XI, Injured Players, Kick-off Time And Venue

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea who won the English Premier League summer series title would clash with Klopp’s Liverpool for their opening league game later today. The Blues who have recruited quite several new players during the ongoing summer transfer window, might be looking to unleash them against the Merseyside club.

Both English Premier League giants won’t be participating in this season’s UEFA Champions League after failing to secure a spot. Here are the necessary details you need to get before the Chelsea vs Liverpool game later today.

Match Preview;

In each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions, it has ended in draws. Well, it’s Liverpool’s longest run of consecutive draws against an opponent, while only against West Brom (1922-1927) and Norwich (1974-1978, including three Anglo Scottish Cup meetings) have the Blues drawn seven in a row.

Also, in each of the last four meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool all competitions have finished goalless, no fixture in competitive English football history has finished goalless five times in a row before. Will there be another goalless draw today? Well, we would find out later.

Chelsea predicted Lineup;

With the absence of Christopher Nkunku who has been sidelined for 16 weeks due to injury and Kepa Arrizabalaga who has verbally agreed to a loan move to Real Madrid, Chelsea could still maintain and use their last pre-season game lineup against Liverpool. Replacing Christopher Nkunku with Mudryk and Kepa Arrizabalaga with the new signing Sanchez Roberts.

With a 4-3-3 formation;

Forward;

Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, and Mudryk

Midfielders;

Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher, and Enzo Fernandez

Defenders;

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, and Ben Chilwell

Goalkeeper;

Sanchez Roberts

Injured and unavailable players;

It is quite unfortunate but the West London club would be without their key player, Christopher Nkunku for the first 16 weeks of the new season after he got injured in Chelsea’s last pre-season game against Dortmund. Chelsea’s Fofana, Broja, Badiashile, Bettinelli, and Madueke are all out injured. While Liverpool has only two unfit players, Alcantara and Bajcetic.

Kick-off Time And Venue;

The English Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at the famous Stamford Bridge stadium and will start at exactly 4:00 pm Nigerian time on Sunday 13th of August 2023.

