CHE vs LIV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

This Sunday, Chelsea will face Liverpool in what is undoubtedly the most intriguing encounter of the first weekend of the new Premier League season.

The enormous standing of both sides, as well as the underlying hostility between the clubs that has simmered up over the last 20 years, gives the game plenty of heft. The transfer story involving Moises Caicedo, on the other hand, has added another element of intrigue to the fixture.

Chelsea and Arsenal both had bids for Caicedo rejected by Brighton in January. The Blues sought the Ecuadorian midfielder all summer but were outbid by Liverpool’s £111 million bid in the same week as the two clubs’ Premier League opener.

Mauricio Pochettino will make his competitive debut in the Stamford Bridge dugout without a slew of crucial players. Christopher Nkunku is the most significant loss, as the French attacker underwent knee surgery just a month after joining from RB Leipzig for £52 million.

Wesley Fofana will miss the majority of the season due to a more serious knee injury, while Armando Broja is further advanced in his recovery from a similar condition.

It remains to be seen whether the Caicedo move will be completed in time for a significant debut against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, will almost probably give summer signings Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai minutes.

Aside from penalty shootouts, no goal has been scored in the last 465 minutes of action between Chelsea and Liverpool. Christian Pulisic was the last player to score in this match, netting the equaliser in a 2-2 draw in January 2022.

The relative firepower on both sides of this contest, as well as defensive anxieties, indicate that this strange drought cannot go much longer. During an intriguing pre-season campaign, Liverpool, in particular, were prolific and porous.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Liverpool match will go down on Sunday at 4:30PM Nigerian time.

