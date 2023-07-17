CHE vs LIV: How Liverpool Could Lineup For The PL Opener With Their Latest Summer Signings

Liverpool will be aiming to have a promising start to the 2023-24 English Premier League season when they confront their long-time rival, Chelsea in their opening game of the campaign on Sunday, August 13, at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

The Reds will enter the much-anticipated Premier League clash after their dramatic 4-4 draw with Southampton in their final game of the previous season, and they will be aiming to bounce back against the Blues.

How will Liverpool line up for the Premier League opening game against Chelsea?

In a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, the Reds have had a busy time in the 2023 Summer transfer window, as they aim to be among the title contenders when the English Premier League kicks off in August.

The Reds have completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, which was then followed by the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig, and both players are expected to make the starting lineup for the game against Chelsea.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Fabinho are all expected to make the starting lineup for the game against Chelsea.

Check out the full possible lineup below:

