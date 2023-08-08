CHE VS LIV: How Jurgen Klopp played mind games with his statement ahead of EPL opener

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have made a statement ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea after their friendly win today against Darmstadt. Meanwhile, a careful look at his statement shows that the German is playing mind games.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been real threats to each other in the Premier League history and both teams played draw home and away last season just as the previous one. Klopp and Pochettino will both be aiming to break the jinx this time.

Both teams have invested into their team by making some crucial signings but Chelsea is still yet to get some suitable players for some important roles like the defensive midfield. Moises Caicedo remains the player that Chelsea want at all cost to fill that role and they might soon reach an agreement with Brighton.

However, Jurgen Klopp after his preseason win today played mind games with his statement ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League opener. Klopp on his team preparation for the clash said “It’s clear, we looked fresh and good, in the next six days we have to find a formation for Chelsea and not for the whole” season.” (according to Blue Footy)

This comment from the manager shows that he was trying to give a bit of an excuse that they are not fully ready for the new season but he will try to select a lineup for the Chelsea clash.

The statement is branded as a form of mind games because everyone knows that the standard at Liverpool is high and Klopp will not toy with the Premier League opening game as he will try and give Chelsea a tough game by choosing his best lineup.

