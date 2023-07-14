CHE vs LIV: How Chelsea Could Lineup For The PL Clash If They Complete Their Summer Transfer Targets

Chelsea will be bidding to start the new 2023-24 English Premier League campaign on a promising note when they face their long-time rivals Liverpool in their opening game of the season on Sunday, August 13, at Stamford Bridge in London.

The West Londoners who had a dismal 2022-23 season will now be hoping to have improved outings this upcoming season, especially under the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino who has taken over from Frank Lampard who guided the team for the concluding stages of last season.

How will Mauricio Pochettino line up the Blues for the game against Liverpool?

Chelsea have already confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig, and the Frenchman is expected to make the starting lineup for the match against Liverpool next month.

The Blues are currently in the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, however, a deal is yet to be agreed upon for the Ecuadorian, as talks continue between Chelsea and Brighton for the potential move.

Chelsea have also reportedly entered the race to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, and the deal goes as planned, the Spaniard is expected to make the lineup for the game against Liverpool.

Check out the full possible lineup for the Premier League opener against Liverpool below:

