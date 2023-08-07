CHE vs LIV: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Chelsea The Win Over Liverpool In EPL

Chelsea replaced Frank Lampard with Pochettino after his disastrous performance towards the end of the 2022/23 season. The Blues has done some decent signings in the 2023 summer transfer window and also performed admirably during pre-season. The new faces in the club are already integrating into the team. The blues could add more players to their squad as there are reports that they are currently after Brighton’s Caicedo. They would kick off their 2023/24 premier league season at Stamford bridge against Liverpool. The Blues finished in the second half of the table last season and could make a perfect start this season.

Chelsea has three wins and two draws in their last five pre-season games, while Liverpool recorded two wins and two draws. In the last five games between Chelsea and Liverpool, the Blues has three draws and two losses. This means that Chelsea has failed to win Liverpool in their last five meetings, but their squad is strong enough to end their winless streak against Liverpool.

The starting xi that could give Chelsea the win over Liverpool

Goalkeeper: Kepa.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Benoit Badiashile.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos and

Forwards: Jackson, M. Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka

