CHE vs LIV: Chelsea’s Strongest XI featuring Enzo, Kepa & Nicolas Jackson that could face Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino faces a pivotal challenge ahead of Chelsea’s first gane of the season against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday, as the team adjusts to the absence of the injured Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku, who sustained a meniscus injury, has undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months. Pochettino’s desire to bolster his attacking options in the transfer market is evident following Nkunku’s setback. However, the Argentine manager will rely on his existing squad for the forthcoming match at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhailo Mudryk is poised to step into the left-wing role, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Jackson are likely to form the attacking lineup alongside Raheem Sterling.

Armando Broja’s return from injury isn’t expected with the player participating in training this week. Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile’s recovery from a significant hamstring injury seems incomplete, making his appearance against Liverpool unlikely.

Noni Madueke’s fitness is questionable due to a persistently tight hamstring during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States. Wesley Fofana’s season-long absence due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear adds to Pochettino’s growing injury woes.

In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to continue as the primary goalkeeper, despite the acquisition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Reece James, the newly appointed club captain, will feature in the right-back position alongside Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell forming the back four. Enzo Fernandez is expected to partner with Conor Gallagher in the midfield.

Chelsea’s striking options are temporarily limited, with Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi training separately from the first team as they remain on the transfer list.

