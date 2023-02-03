CHE VS FUL: Three Chelsea Players To Blame For Not Winning The First Half As Mykhaylo Mudryk

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea welcomed Fulham to Stamford Bridge on Friday night. It was a close contest as the visiting made some dangerous moves to take the lead in the first half. The Blues had the best chance to take the lead through Kai Havertz in the opening 30 minutes. Let’s take a look at the three Chelsea players to be blamed for not winning the first half as Fulham.

1. The January signing Mykhaylo Mudryk was handed his premier league start for Chelsea. The 22-year-old attacker was missing the majority of the first time and he didn’t open up space for his teammates to pick him out with a pass.

2. Kai Havertz was majorly at fault after missing the Blues’ best chance to take the lead in the first half. The German star was arguably the worst player in the first half.

3. Hakim Ziyech is also to be blamed after losing possessions in the final third. He also failed to create a goalscoring chance.

Dabbyvictor (

)