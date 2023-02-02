CHE vs FUL: Team News, Match Preview, Possible Lineup, and Kickoff Time.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The England premier league is set to resume this weekend with Chelsea football club opening the fixtures. The Blues will host Fulham United on Friday night in their bid to turn their season around. Chelsea was able to splash the cash in the winter transfer window, bringing Enzo Fernandez to break the British transfer record.

Graham Potter could unleash his new boys against Fulham, with Mudryk Mykhailo also keen on making his first start since joining the club.

Chelsea are still sweating over the injury of most of their key players, but the arrival of new faces will give Potter several options to pick from. Trevoh Chalobah Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all expected to return to the squad ahead of the Fulham game.

James and Chilwell have been out for long, so they may not be rushed to the lineup. Stars like Pulisic, N’golo Kante, and Denis Zakaria still have a long way to go in their recovery from their various injuries.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday at 9 00 pm in Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

