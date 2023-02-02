CHE vs FUL: Reasons Why Chelsea Might Not Win Fulham Despite All Their New Signings.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea as a team was very busy in the just Concluded January transfer window where they brought in some top players like Mudryk, Jaoa Felix, Enzo Fernandez and a couple more, and in the wake of this, they will be hosting Fulham for a London Derby on Friday.

However, the Chelsea star-studded team may not be able to defeat Fulham because of the following reasons.

The newly signed players will not have been able to gel with the old players and that will destabilize the whole team. This will make them not understand each other, play without cohesion and ultimately, lose balance in their match and Fulham will capitalize on that and defeat them in their home.

Secondly, the need for Graham Potter to bring victories to the club is now of paramount importance and that agitation will unbalance him and will make him make hasty and biased decisions that will cost the club the match most importantly, he will like to do all he can to win the match and that will be their downfall.

This is a derby match and that will also affect the outcome of the match as it could go either way. So, Graham Potter will likely start the match with his Old players and if he should do that, they will not be a match for Fulham as they have proven to be getting it all wrong all season even against the supposed smaller teams.

Do you think Chelsea will be able to defeat Fulham with their old players or with the new?

