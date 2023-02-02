CHE vs FUL: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Form, Formations And Potential Line Ups.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Match Venue And Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday by 21:00 WAT in the Premier League, in what is expected to be a hotly contested derby.

Match Preview

The Blues have been in poor form, managing just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

They will head into this game on the back of a draw against Liverpool and will be hoping to get all three points in order to improve their chances of a top four finish.

They currently occupy tenth position with 29 points after 20 games in the competition and anything short of a win could affect their top four ambition.

Fulham will head into this game on the back of a three-game winless streak in all competitions. They recorded back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and played out a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in the FA Cup.

The Cottagers will, however, head into this game with the confidence that they can pull something out of it, after their victory against the Blues last month.

Team

Chelsea

Graham Potter will still be without the services of up to eight first team players, no thanks to injuries and suspension.

However, Ben Chilwell and Reece James could be involved in this game after the duo returned to training.

Record signing Enzo Fernandez could play a part in the game while Wesley Fofana is nearing a return.

Form: D-L-L-W-D

Possible Formation: (4-2-3-1)

Potential Starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount, Mudryk; Havertz.

Fulham

The visitors have just one injury concern heading into the game – Neeskens Kebano – however new signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic could take part in the game.

Form: W-W-W-L-L

Possible Formation: (4-2-3-1)

Potential Starting XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

