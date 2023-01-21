CHE vs FUL: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will be bidding to keep their hopes of a top-four spot on the right track when they square off against Fulham United in their next game of the campaign.

The Blues will be going into the Premier League match off the back of their goalless draw against Liverpool on Saturday at Anfield Stadium, and they will be looking for a victory against Fulham to return to winning ways.

Fulham United, on the other hand, will be going into the game after their impressive 2-1 win over the Blues the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, and they will be looking for another victory to make it two straight victories in a row.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Chelsea will play host to Fulham United in their next English Premier League match on Friday, February 3, at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. The game has been scheduled to commence at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time.

Head-To-Head Summary:

Chelsea and Fulham United have confronted each other 31 times before in the Premier League, and the Blues will enter the next game with a better head-to-head record of 19 wins to Fulham’s 2 wins, while 10 out of their previous matches ended up in a draw.

