CHE vs FUL: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Chelsea The Win Against Fulham

2 hours ago
Chelsea are out of the Carabao cup competition, but would need to prepare their next premier league game against Fulham. The Blues would welcome Fulham to Stamford bridge on Friday and they would be looking forward to winning this game and moving up the 2022/23 premier league table. The blues are currently ranked 10th on the table and a win would put them ahead of Fulham in the table. Graham Potter would need to draft a tactic that would help him utilize his new signings.

However, Chelsea have a win and three losses in their last five games across all competitions, while Fulham has two wins and two losses. In the last five games between. Chelsea and Fulham, the Blues have four wins and a loss. The last time Chelsea played against Fulham, they lost the game. Moreover, they could secure all three points at Stamford bridge considering the fact that they have bolstered their attacking options in the winter transfer window.

The starting xi that could give Chelsea the win against Fulham in the Premier league.

Goalkeeper: Kepa.

Defenders: T. Silva, C. Azpilicueta, M. Cucrella and K. Koulibaly.

Midfielders: Zakaria, Kai Havertz and Conor Gallagher.

Forwards: Mudryk, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling.

