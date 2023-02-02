CHE Vs FUL: Graham Potter Should Select This Team Against Fulham Tomorrow

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea would be returning to premier league action tomorrow, as they take on London rivals Fulham in a must win game to avenge their 2-1 loss to them a few weeks ago. It was a game of two halves for the Chelsea supporters, as the first half saw them glow with pride with the performance of Joao Felix, while the second left them disappointed after the Portuguese international picked up a red card for a very nasty challenge.

Graham Potter has made 5 more signings after that game, and tomorrow is an opportunity to get a statement win and show the world that he can get the best results with the best players available to him. This article highlights the team Graham Potter should select tomorrow for the Fulham test. For me, I would prefer to see Enzo and Mudryk start tomorrow in a 3-4-3 formation, which would allow the forward line of Havertz, Sterling and Mudryk to be very expressive and attacking.

ItzSwayne (

)