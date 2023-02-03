CHE vs FUL: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineup, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

Photo credit: evening standard

The London derby between Chelsea and Fulham is set to take place on the 22nd round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition. Both teams will be looking to gain the upper hand in this crucial clash as the London rivals fight for a higher position in the standings.

Chelsea have been reinforced powerfully during the winter transfer window and will be looking forward to turning their season around. Both teams have had their ups and downs throughout the season, but they will be looking to show their best in this derby.

Chelsea have the upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams, with the Blues having won eight of their thirteen previous matches against Fulham. The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, but with the Blues being in better form, they are likely to come out on top in this clash.

The Blues will be looking to Mykhaylo Mudryk to lead the way, with the Ukrainian forward having had an impressive debut against Liverpool. On the other hand, Fulham will be relying on their star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored eleven goals in the Premier League this season.

The referee: Stuart Attwell

– Chelsea’s potential lineup

GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga

DMR – Cesar Azpilicueta

DML – Lewis Hall

DC – Thiago Silva

DC – Benoit Badiashile

DMC – Enzo Fernandez

MC – Mateo Kovacic

AMC – Mason Mount

AMR – Mykhaylo Mudryk

AML – Hakim Ziyech

FC – Kai Havertz

With both teams looking charged, it is difficult to predict who will come out on top in this match. However, based on the impressive form of Mykhaylo Mudryk and the head-to-head record, it is likely that Chelsea will be the team to win the match.

Imjohn (

)