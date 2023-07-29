CHE vs FUL: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Game

Maryland will play host to an all-English Premier League club-friendly match on Sunday, July 30, where West London rivals Chelsea and Fulham will square off against each other in their next pre-season outing.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team will be going into the clash off the back of their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in their previous pre-season game, and they will be looking for a victory over Fulham to perfect their preparation for the upcoming league season in England.

Team :

The Blues could be going into the club-friendly game against Fulham on Sunday, without the services of Noni Madueke who is still battling with a hamstring injury.

Thiago Silva missed the game against Newcastle United due to precautions, but the Brazilian is expected to get some minutes against Fulham on Sunday.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Fulham:

Kepa; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Chilwell; Santos, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka; Nkunku, Jackson, Maatsen.

Kickoff Time:

The game will commence at exactly 7:45 PM (Nigerian time) on Sunday.

