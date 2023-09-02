CHE VS FOR; Formidable Chelsea Lineup To Take On Nottingham Forest Today At Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blue army will be returning to Stamford Bridge today as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with the Blues recently coming off the back of their 2-1 win over FC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Enzo Fernandez’s first goal for Chelsea helped the team to the next round of the Carabao cup competition,even as Noni Madueke got his first goal of the season for the Blues.

Chelsea’s last Premier League game was impressive as well,as the team saw off Luton Town in a 3 nil win that saw Raheem Sterling score twice and the club’s new striker Nicolas Jackson net the third goal at Stamford Bridge.

In order to take all three crucial points today, Mauricio Pochettino will have to get his tactics right and probably field an identical team to the one who played against Luton Town.

A few changes here and there in the midfield and backline could be all the Blues need to sail to victory when they take on Forest later in the day.

While the team will obviously be wary of Nottingham Forest, they should particularly be very careful about Taiwo Awoniyi who has scored in his last 7 Premier League games,with two out of those seven goals coming against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw last season.

Noni Madueke at right wing as he scored against Wimbledon last week,Enzo, Gallagher and Caicedo in the midfield,and of course, Raheem Sterling with Nicolas Jackson as striker.

Overall,a good lineup will go a long way in neutralizing Forest from the start and so here is my predicted Chelsea lineup to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today;

What are your thoughts on this lineup? Do you think this lineup would be able to defeat Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge today?

