CHE VS BVB: Chelsea Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Final Pre-season Game

Mauricio Pochettino’s era as Chelsea manager could not have started any better than it has for the London club.Since the Argentine manager took over his new job, there has been a clear change in the fortunes of the club, epitomised by the team emerging champions of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series tournament in the United States of America on Sunday.

3 wins and a draw in the 4 pre-season matches has lifted the mood around the club and has injected a new belief in the hearts of Chelsea fans.

With the new EPL season set to get underway in less than two weeks, the blue will take on German giants, Borussia Dortmund in their final pre-season game.

Team

Apart from the fitness blow Trevor Chalobah suffered when he picked up an injury in the win against Fulham on Sunday, there is no clear injury concern for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Mykhailo Mudryk missed the last match and it wasn’t clear why. It is most likely that the manager rested the Ukraine to give a chance to other players.

SUITABLE XI

CHELSEA XI: Kepa, Colwill, T. Silva, Chilwell, James, Enzo, Santos, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson.

Kick off Time

The 61,500 Soldier Field capacity stadium, Chicago, USA will host this huge match on Thursday, 3 August, 2023. The match will kick off at 1:30am Nigerian time.

