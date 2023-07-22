CHE vs BRI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday, following a five-star thrashing of Wrexham in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut game in charge.

The two teams square off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, while Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brentford, and Fulham will also compete in the eight-day competition.

Chelsea will face Newcastle and Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series before facing Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Brighton did not miss Graham Potter as the Englishman switched the South Coast for Stamford Bridge, as his successor Roberto De Zerbi has laid down quite a marker at the Amex Stadium.

De Zerbi oversaw a great sixth-place finish with the Seagulls, who can now look forward to their first-ever Europa League foray in a couple of months by employing the same attractive brand of offensive football that saw him create a name for himself at Sassuolo.

Brighton will play just three friendlies in the Summer Series before returning to Premier League action at home to newly-promoted Luton Town, and the Seagulls did the double over Chelsea during the 2022–23 season, dishing out a 4-1 Amex thrashing before coming away with a 2-1 win from West London.

KICKOFF TIME: Brighton versus Chelsea match will go down on Sunday at 12AM Nigerian time.

