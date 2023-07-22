SPORT

CHE vs BRI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 357 1 minute read

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday, following a five-star thrashing of Wrexham in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut game in charge.

The two teams square off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, while Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brentford, and Fulham will also compete in the eight-day competition.

Chelsea will face Newcastle and Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series before facing Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Brighton did not miss Graham Potter as the Englishman switched the South Coast for Stamford Bridge, as his successor Roberto De Zerbi has laid down quite a marker at the Amex Stadium.

De Zerbi oversaw a great sixth-place finish with the Seagulls, who can now look forward to their first-ever Europa League foray in a couple of months by employing the same attractive brand of offensive football that saw him create a name for himself at Sassuolo.

Brighton will play just three friendlies in the Summer Series before returning to Premier League action at home to newly-promoted Luton Town, and the Seagulls did the double over Chelsea during the 2022–23 season, dishing out a 4-1 Amex thrashing before coming away with a 2-1 win from West London.

KICKOFF TIME: Brighton versus Chelsea match will go down on Sunday at 12AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

France and England’s Greatest Defender, Midfielder, and Attacker of All-time

53 seconds ago

Man Utd should make official bid for Rasmus Hojlund after the weekend

11 mins ago

Video: Zambia Encouraged By CAF After 5-0 Loss To Japan

14 mins ago

Transfer News: Christopher Vivell leaves Chelsea; Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button