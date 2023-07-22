CHE VS BHA: Why Zerbi’s statement might lead to Brighton’s heavy defeat

Brighton & Hove’s manager Roberto De Zerbi made a controversial statement today during his interview about Chelsea which didn’t go well with many Chelsea lovers. Meanwhile, for some reason, his statement might cause his side to be heavily defeated tonight.

Spoken words go a long way and someone should keep his mouth shut than utter a statement which might cost him in the nearest future. Brighton manager while talking about Caicedo’s saga today throws shades at Chelsea.

He was quoted as saying “Caicedo stays with us until my owner changes his mind. No idea of what can happen in the future — but if Moises leaves we have to find the right player. We have to substitute him with a great player because this year we play in the Europa League UNLIKE Chelsea”.

However, his last sentence that says Brighton plays in the Europa League unlike Chelsea might infuriate Pochettino and Chelsea players to be at their best and make sure they thrash Brighton heavily tonight.

