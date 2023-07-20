CHE vs BHA: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

Chelsea will be bidding to continue with their revival when they square off against fellow English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in their next summer pre-season game this weekend in the United States.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team will be going into the all-English team clash off the back of their remarkable 5-0 win over Wrexham in their last outing on Thursday morning, and they will be hoping to build on the impressive run when they face Brighton in their next game.

Brighton, on the other hand, will enter the club-friendly contest after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in their final game of the 2022-23 season, and they will be looking for a victory over the Blues to bounce back.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Chelsea and Brighton will square off against each other in their next pre-season match on Sunday, July 23, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The match has been scheduled to begin at exactly midnight.

