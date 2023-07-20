CHE vs BHA: How Mauricio Pochettino Could Lineup The Blues For The Club-Friendly Game

Chelsea will have a chance to make it two out of two when they square off against fellow English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in their second summer pre-season match.

The West Londoners will be going into the all-English team club friendly after they defeated Wrexham on Thursday in their summer pre-season campaign opener, and they will be looking for another victory over the Seagulls in a bid to further perfect their build-up ahead of the upcoming season.

How will Mauricio Pochettino line up his team for the warm-up game against Brighton?

The new Chelsea manager is not expected to make a huge rotation to the team that defeated Wrexham on Thursday. However, the likes of Kepa Arrizalalaga, Thiago Silva, and Conor Gallagher are expected to make the starting lineup for the club-friendly match against Brighton.

Chelsea’s possible starting line-up vs Brighton:

Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Nkunku, Maatsen.

Chelsea will take on Brighton in their next pre-season match on Sunday, July 23, at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

